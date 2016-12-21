7-term clerk, first term sheriff

Taylor County’s constitutional officers were sworn in last week for their terms that begin with the start of the new year.

Above, Supervisor of Elections Dana Southerland (right) swears in Clerk of Court Annie Mae Murphy for her seventh term in office while her husband Luke holds the Bible and her mother, Mae Hathcock, 92, watches.

Southerland and the rest of the constitutional officers, including Property Appraiser Bruce Ratliff, Tax Collector Mark Wiggins and incoming Sheriff Wayne Padgett were sworn in by County Judge Bill Blue. Below, Padgett recites the oath of office with his wife Diann by his side.

