Blount sets Patriots touchdown record

Perry’s LeGarrette Blount set a New England franchise record Sunday when he scored his 15th touchdown of the season in the Patriots’ 16-3 victory over the Denver Broncos.
Blount’s one-yard plunge early in the second quarter was the only touchdown of the day by either team. His score topped the Patriots’ record of 14 by Curtis Martin, who reached the mark in both the 1995 and 1996 seasons.
Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.
Recent Comments