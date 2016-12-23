Christmas Lights Contest voting deadline is Dec. 29

The deadline to return ballots for the first Christmas Lights Contest hosted by the Taylor County Historical Society is Thursday, Dec. 29.

Ballots are available at the historical society museum on Main Street, Perry Newspapers, Inc., and Buckeye Community Federal Credit Union.

One additional home has been added to the display list: 307 West High Street, bringing the total entries to 13. They include: 3841 Sarah’s Lane, 1270 Shiloh Cemetery Road, 2780 West Page Road, 100 Marshall Drive, 110 South Hendry Avenue, 405 Bishop Blvd., 1304 South Center Street, 100 Seminole Road, 2687 Foley Cut Off Road, 2033 Houck Road, 8436 Beach Road, 16760 West Royal Oak Drive and 1104 Riverside Drive South (Steinhatchee).

Prizes will be awarded for Best Religious Display, Most Unique Display, Most Lights and People’s Choice. Ballots should be returned to the historical society.

Winners will be announced at the New Year’s Eve celebration planned Saturday, Dec. 31, at Rosehead Park.