City announces New Year’s schedule

The City of Perry offices will close Monday, Jan. 2, for the New Year holiday. The garbage collection schedule for the week will be:

• Monday customers will receive service Tuesday, Dec. 27.

• Tuesday customers will receive service Wednesday, Dec. 28.

• Regularly scheduled service Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30.

The next adjusted schedule is: Monday customers will receive service Tuesday, Jan. 3; Tuesday customers will receive service Wednesday, Jan. 4; with regularly scheduled service Thursday, Jan. 5, and Friday, Jan. 6.