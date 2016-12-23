Grant may help hurricane victims

After “another successful year providing housing assistance to local residents,” the Taylor County Commission plans to apply for an additional $750,000 from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The board unanimously agreed last week to move forward with the application process, setting aside $50,000 in State Housing Initiatives Partnerships (SHIP) funds to serve as a match.

