Brant D. Freeman

Brant D. Freeman ,54, passed away on December 23, 2016 in Tallhassee, FL. surrounded by those he loved most.

A memorial services was held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Bro. Jeremy Gray officiating.

All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

