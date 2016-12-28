Legal Notices for December 28, 2016

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN

AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Case No.: 2016-525-CA

BELL TREE FARMS, INC. a

North Carolina corporation authorized

To do business in Florida

Plaintiff,

Vs.

JONAS BOULOUTE, and

JEAN WALNACE BOSUE,

Defendant.

_______________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR FORECLOSURE

TO: JONAS BOULOUTE and JEAN WALNACE BOSUE

l/k/a : 5794 Fozfield Trail, Rex, GA 30273

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclosure a mortgage on the following property in Taylor County, Florida

PARCEL 52

A PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, AND RUN NORTH 89º20’39” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 6,452.43 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF WEST BOUNDARY ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: NORTH 61º18’43” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 159.65 FEET; THENCE NORTH 57º54’42” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 258.72 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID CENTERLINE AND THE CENTERLINE OF MAX ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: SOUTH 13º43’40” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 61.16 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 09º04’11” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 165.68 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 20¡11’30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 371.15 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 33º56’11” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,086.80 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 22¡05’24” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 405.57 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 13º44’56” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 612.95 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 08º47’05” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 605.40 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03º26’58” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 334.26 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03º42’14” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,251.36 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04¡42’24” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 293.60 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04º08’30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,455.35 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 05º16’13” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 593.06 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 07º20’16” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 335.29 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 15º28’54” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 213.84 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING ANDLEAVING SAID CENTERLINE RUN NORTH 80º56’15” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 2,308.90 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 17º15’34” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 748.26 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 80º25’39” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 2,330.02 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF MAX ROAD; THENCE NORTH 15º28’54” WESTALONG SAID CENTERLINE, A DISTANCE OF 766.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 40.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AND POWER LINES, OVER THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY AS DESCRIBED IN SCHEDULE AA@.

has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Cary A Hardee, II, Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is P.O. Drawer 450, Madison, FL 32340, by January 18,2016, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 108 N Jefferson St., Perry FL 32347, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these documents upon request.

Dated: December 6, 2016. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Marti Lee, Dc

Deputy Clerk

12/28

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 306

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R03091-800

Lot 8, Block E of the El Rancho Subdivision; Containing 0.24 acres, more or less; Recorded in the Taylor County official records 677, page 901.

Name in which assessed Joseph S. Anderson Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 09th day of January , 2017 at 11:00 oÕclock a.m.

Dated this 05th day of December, 2016 Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

12/28

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

THE TAYLOR COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, AT THEIR REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING IN THE TAYLOR COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX, OLD POST OFFICE COMPLEX, 201 E. GREEN STREET, PERRY, FLORIDA, ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2017 AT 6:05 P.M., WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING A PROPOSED RESOLUTION ELECTING TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM SPEACIAL ASSESSMENTS FOR THE PROVISON OF FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES LEVIED WITHIN THE UNINCORPPRATED COUNTY, FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR COMMENCING JANUARY 1, 2018, AND ANNUALLY THEREAFTER ON REAL PROPERTY LOCATED WITHIN UNINCORPORATED TAYLOR COUNTY; STATING THE NEED FOR THE LEVY OF SUCH ASSESSMENTS; STATING THE INTENT OF THE COUNTY TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD FOR LEVY, COLLECTION AND ENFORCEMENT OF NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENT ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; DESCRIBING THE BOUNDARIES OF THE REAL PROPERTY SUBJECT TO THE LEVY OF EACH ASSESSMENT; AUTHORIZING WRITTEN AGREEMENTS NECESSARY BETWEEN THE COUNTY AND THE PROPERTY APPRAISER AND THE TAX COLLECTOR, RESPECTIVELY; PROVIDING FOR COPIES OF THIS RESOLUTION TO BE MAILED TO THE PROPERTY APPRAISER, TAX COLLECTOR AND THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

A COPY OF THE PROPOSED RESOLUTION IS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT.

THE PUBLIC HEARING MAY BE CONTINUED TO ONE OR MORE DATES. ANY INTERESTED PARTY SHALL BE ADVISED THAT THE DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF ANY CONTINUATION OF THE PUBLIC HEARING SHALL BE ANNOUNCED DURING THE PUBLIC HEARING, AND THAT NO FURTHER NOTICE CONCERNING THE MATTER WILL BE PUBLISHED.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 286.0105, THAT ANY PERSONS DECIDING TO APPEAL ANY MATTER CONSIDERED AT THIS MEETING WILL NEED A RECORD OF THE MEETING AND MAY NEED TO ENSURE THAT A VERBATIM RECORD OF THE PROCEEDINGS IS MADE, WHICH RECORD INCLUDES THE TESTIMONY AND EVIDENCE UPON WHICH THE APPEAL IS TO BE BASED.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

12/28

NOTICE (PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTE 125.66)

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Taylor County, Florida will hold a Public Hearing on the passage of a proposed Ordinance granting an Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption to Prospect Perry Apartments, LLC. The Public Hearing shall be held at the Board of County Commission Meeting Room, Taylor County Courthouse Annex, Old Post Office Building in Perry, Florida, at the regular Board meeting on TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2017, at 6:10 P.M.. The title of the proposed Ordinance is:

AN ORDINANCE GRANTING AN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AD VALOREM TAX EXEMPTION TO PROSPECT PERRY APARTMENTS, LLC; SPECIFYING THE ITEMS EXEMPTED; PROVIDING AN EXPIRATION DATE FOR THE EXEMPTION; FINDING THAT THE BUSINESS MEETS THE REQUIREMENTS OF F.S. 196.012; PROVIDING FOR PROOF OF ELIGIBILITY FOR EXEMPTION; PROVIDING A REQUIREMENT FOR AN ANNUAL REPORT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The proposed Ordinance may be inspected by the public at the office of the Clerk of Circuit Court, located at the Taylor County Courthouse, Perry, Taylor County, Florida.

The Public Hearing may be continued to one or more dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the Public Hearing shall be announced during the Public Hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

All members of the public are welcome to attend. Notice is further hereby given, pursuant to Florida Statute 286.0105, that any person or persons deciding to appeal any matter considered at this Public Hearing will need a record of the hearing and may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 21st. day of December, 2016, by ANNIE MAE MURPHY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners of Taylor County, Florida.

12/28

CARE AND PROTECTION,TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(UNKNOWN PARENT(S)), DOCKET NUMBER: 15CP0258FV, COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS

Bristol County Juvenile Court, 289 Rock Street, Fall River, MA 02720, 508-676-0090

TO: Any unnamed, unknown father

A petition has been presented to this court by the Department of Children and Families (Fall River), seeking, as to the following child(ren), Xavier Gottlieb, that said child(ren) be found in need of care and protection and committed to the Department of Children and Families. The court may dispense the rights of the person named herein to receive notice of or to consent to any legal proceeding affecting the adoption, custody, or guardianship or any other disposition of the child(ren) named herein, if it finds that the child(ren) is/are in need of care and protection and that the best interests of the child(ren) would be served by said disposition.

You are hereby ORDERED to appear in this court, at the court address set forth above, on 01/10/2017 09:00 AM Hearing on Merits (CR/CV)

You may bring an attorney with you. If you have a right to an attorney and if the court determines that you are indigent, the court will appoint an attorney to represent you.

If you fail to appear, the court may proceed on that date and any date thereafter with a trial on the merits of the petition and an adjudication of this matter.

For further information call the Office of the Clerk-Magistrate at 508-676-0090.

WITNESS: Hon. John S. Spinale, FIRST JUSTICE

Roger J. Oliveira. Acting Clerk-Magistrate DATE ISSUED: 11/14/2016

12/28

NOTICE (PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTE 125.66)

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Taylor County, Florida will hold a Public Hearing on the passage of a proposed Ordinance providing for a One (1) Percent Sales Tax. The Public Hearing shall be held at the Board of County Commission Meeting Room, Taylor County Courthouse Annex, Old Post Office Building in Perry, Florida, at the regular Board meeting on TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2017, at 6:15 P.M. The title of the proposed Ordinance is:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA, PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 212.055(3) FLORIDA STATUTES TITLED SMALL COUNTY SURTAX AND PROVIDING FOR A ONE PERCENT SALES TAX; PROVIDING FOR DURATION OF THE SALES SURTAX; PROVIDING FOR PROCEEDS AND DISTRIBUTION; PROVIDING FOR THE USE OF FUNDS; PROVIDING FOR TAXABLE TRANSACTIONS; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The proposed Ordinance may be inspected by the public at the office of the Clerk of Circuit Court, located at the Taylor County Courthouse, Perry, Taylor County, Florida.

The Public Hearing may be continued to one or more dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the Public Hearing shall be announced during the Public Hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

All members of the public are welcome to attend. Notice is further hereby given, pursuant to Florida Statute 286.0105, that any person or persons deciding to appeal any matter considered at this Public Hearing will need a record of the hearing and may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 21st. day of December, 2016, by ANNIE MAE MURPHY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners of Taylor County, Florida.

12/28