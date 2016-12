County narrows field to 3

The search for a new Taylor County administrator has been narrowed to three candidates.

The commission interviewed its final applicant Friday, Dec. 23, and then discussed its next move for approximately 30 minutes before settling on the final three: William Goodin of Jennings, Ted Lakey of Port Saint Joe and Jimmy Mincy Jr. of Perry.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.