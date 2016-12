DMH starts new year in the red

Facing shrinking patient numbers and the loss of one of its surgeons, Doctors’ Memorial Hospital (DMH) has started its fiscal year in the red.

DMH CFO Doug Faircloth presented the latest financial figures to the Taylor County Commission earlier this month along with the audited numbers for the previous fiscal year, which ended May 31.

