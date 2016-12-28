Mayor Sullivan addresses security concerns, seating arrangements

Talking the helm as mayor has given Councilman David Sullivan a different perspective, literally, than the one afforded by his previous sitting assignment.

Seated in the center chair, Sullivan is now flanked, to the right, by City Manager Bob Brown, Councilwoman Venita Woodfaulk and Councilman Mike Deming, and, to the left, by Councilwoman Shirlie Hampton and Councilman Allan Hall.

PHOTO: Under a plan proposed by Mayor David Sullivan, left, City Manager Bob Brown will no longer sit at the podium alongside city council members.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.