Park hours extended for walking trail

The Perry City Council has a few housekeeping issues to address before putting its final stamp of approval on the new Rosehead Park, mainly about the rules and regulations governing the public space.

Council members considered an amended ordinance at their Dec. 13 meeting and are expected to take a final vote on the issue at their Jan. 10 meeting.

