Gordon S. Wimberley

Gordon S. Wimberley, 45, of Mayo passed away December 28, 2016.

A graveside funeral service will be held for Buddy 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2016 in Wimberley Cemetery, 396 SE CR 355, Mayo, FL 32066.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City, Florida, 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida, 352-493-0050.