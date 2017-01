Jack D. Bodiford

Jack D. Bodiford, 87, passed away on December 31, 2016 in Perry, FL. Jack was born December 14, 1929 in Athena, Florida to J.D. Bodiford and Duskey Ezell Giddens.Graveside

Services was held on Monday, January 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery with Bro. Roger Ezell and Bro. David McMullen officiating.

All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

