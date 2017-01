Commission taps Lakey for county administrator

The Taylor County Commission has settled on its choice for the new county administrator: Ted Lakey of Port St. Joe.

The board agreed during a special meeting held Thursday, Dec. 29, to offer Lakey the position and further authorized Commission Chairperson Pam Feagle and County Attorney Conrad Bishop to negotiate with Lakey on a contract.

