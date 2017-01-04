Meeks to leave Death Row?

Forty-one years ago, Douglas R. Meeks, 63, was sentenced to death for the murder of two Perry residents.

On Friday, Jan. 6, he will see that change when a judge rules on an agreed upon sentence reached between the state and him: life in prison. If approved as anticipated, the sentence means Meeks will leave Death Row and serve the remainder of his sentence alongside inmates being held in general prison population.

PHOTO: Douglas Meeks faced having a jury once again decide his fate if he did not reach a settlement with state prosecutors.

