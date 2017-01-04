Park dedication, New Year’s Eve Party ‘one to remember’

By ANGELA M. CASTELUCCI / Staff writer

J.T. Davis knows the secret to entertaining a crowd. “Keep it going.”

Heeding his own advice, Davis kept the party rolling at the first Taylor County “Rocking New Year’s Eve” celebration held Saturday, Dec. 31, at Rosehead Park.

The evening began with a formal ceremony dedicating Rosehead Park, the city’s “crown jewel of parks” and ramped up to a night filled with laughter and sheer fun.

PHOTO: (L to r) Representative Halsey Beshears, Sid and Carol Cooper, Shirlie Hampton, Venita Woodfaulk, Mike Deming, Alan Hall, Mayor David Sullivan and Alphonso Dowdell cut the ribbon signifying the dedication of the City of Perry’s Rosehead Park. Not shown are former city council members Don Cook and Sylvester Harris who also took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

