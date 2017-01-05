Fredrick Stephen McNeese

Fredrick “Freddie” Stephen McNeese

Mr. Fredrick “Freddie” Stephen McNeese, 65, passed away on January 2, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Bro. Cody McNeese and Bro. Vance Touchton officiating.

Interment service will follow immediately afterwards in Carlton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Burns Funeral Home. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

