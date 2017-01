Joseph David Starling

Mr. Joseph “David” Starling age 41, of Lawtey passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 in Tennessee suddenly.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Northside Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

Interment will be private.

Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME OF STARKE 904-964-6200 www.jonesgallagherfh.com.