Basketball team begins five-game home stretch

Just as the Taylor County High boys basketball team opened the season with six straight road games, it now begins the post-holiday portion of its schedule with five straight home games.

The Bulldogs were slated to host Hamilton County on Thursday night and then Madison on Friday. Next week Taylor County will host Florida High on Monday, Wakulla on Thursday and Marianna on Friday.

