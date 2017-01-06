Hermine cost county $1 million; officials seeking reimbursement

Taylor County officials are continuing to work on securing reimbursement for at least a portion of the more than $1 million spent in recovery efforts following Hurricane Hermine’s September landfall.

At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, Taylor County Emergency Management Director Steve Spradley, who is currently also serving as the county’s point of contact while it seeks a new county administrator, updated the board on staff’s latest efforts to apply for reimbursement as well as finalize engineering plans to replace public structures destroyed by the storm, including the Keaton Beach pier and several offshore bird racks.

PHOTO: Taylor County spent approximately $37,000 to repair damage to its public boat ramps in the wake of Hurricane Hermine. Should the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve the county’s request for assistance, it could be reimbursed for all but $4,600 of those costs.

