Need money for college? Win a $1,200 scholarship

Supervisor of Elections Dana Southerland invites local students to apply now for a scholarship being offered through the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections.

Three scholarships valued at $1,200 each will be awarded.

To be eligible, students must be registered voters and pursuing a political science, public or business administration, or journalism/mass communications major.

Full eligibility requirements are available online (www.taylorelections.com) as well as in the office, which is located on the second floor of the county courthouse.

For additional information, visit online at www.taylorelections.com or contact the elections office by calling (850) 838-3515.