Office shuffle underway at courthouse

Let the shuffling begin. In the wake of the State Attorney’s Office’s recent move from the county courthouse to the former FairPoint Communications building, the Taylor County Commission agreed this week to let the Public Defender’s Office move from the basement to the third floor.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the board fielded a request from Third Judicial Circuit Public Defender M. Blair Payne to move his Taylor County office to the space vacated by the state attorney. The letter was hand-delivered to Clerk of Court Annie Mae Murphy who in turn provided it to the commission.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.