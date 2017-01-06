One week until deadline for Hall of Fame nominations

Nominations for the Taylor County Educators’ Hall of Fame are now being accepted through Friday, Jan. 13.

Nomination forms are available at the Alton H. Wentworth Administrative Complex on Clark Street.

The nomination criteria for the Educators’ Hall of Fame includes:

• Nominee has served as a Taylor County School Board member, a non-instructional staff member, an instructional staff member or as an administrator.

• Nominee must have retired or resigned from the Taylor County School District.

• Nominee must have a minimum of 25 years working in the field of education with a minimum of 20 years of service in Taylor County. Board members must have a minimum of 12 years of service on the Taylor County School Board.