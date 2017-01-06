Registration opens for MoonPie Princess pageant

Registration has begun for the eighth annual MoonPie Princess Pageant.

Girls ages five to eight are invited to participate.

“This is a fun event where all of the little girls will be awarded with a sash and crown and will represent MoonPie and the Florida State Bluegrass Festival at all events as a group. If you are interested, please let us know soon,” Coordinator Dawn Taylor said.

The registration deadline is Thursday, Jan. 26. The pageant will be held Friday, March 31. A $50 application fee applies.

All contestants will receive a t-shirt, MoonPies, sash and crown.

For more information, please contact the Perry-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 584-5366.