Registration opens for MoonPie Princess pageant

Registration has begun for the eighth annual MoonPie Princess Pageant.
Girls ages five to eight are invited to participate.
“This is a fun event where all of the little girls will be awarded with a sash and crown and will represent MoonPie and the Florida State Bluegrass Festival at all events as a group. If you are interested, please let us know soon,” Coordinator Dawn Taylor said.
The registration deadline is Thursday, Jan. 26. The pageant will be held Friday, March 31. A $50 application fee applies.
All contestants will receive a t-shirt, MoonPies, sash and crown.
For more information, please contact the Perry-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 584-5366.
Recent Comments