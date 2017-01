Margaret Ballard Ely

Margaret Ballard Ely passed away January 8, 2017. She was born on May 9, 1944 in Short Pump, Virginia.

We are having a gathering on January 12th at Burns Funeral Home between 6-7 p.m., and Margaret’s interment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marzuq Shrine Temple’s transportation fund at P.O. Box 37130 in Tallahassee, Florida (32315), or Saint Jude at 501 Saint Jude Place in Memphis, Tennessee (38105).