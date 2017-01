Big Bend Science Symposium slated for Feb. 1-3 in Cedar Key

Scientists on Florida’s Big Bend coastline spend their careers studying local ecosystems and finding solutions to challenges such as oyster reef decline or the impacts of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

The second annual Big Bend Science Symposium will hold an open forum Feb. 1-3 where the public can meet these scientists and learn about their discoveries and projects.

