County lobbies for an earlier start to 2017 scallop season

With the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) considering possible changes to the annual scallop season, the Taylor County Commission has passed a resolution requesting the state agency to keep the season the same length but start it two weeks early.

The board considered the resolution last week at the request of Commissioner Frank Russell who said he had spoken with a representative from FWC and was told such resolutions from local governments would be taken into consideration when determining what, if any, changes are made to scallop season.

