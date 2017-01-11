January 11, 2017 Legal Notices

INVITATION TO BID

The Taylor County Board of County Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals for construction of the Carlton Cemetery Road Widening/Resurfacing.

Qualified firms or individuals desiring to provide the required products or services must submit five (5) packages in a sealed envelope or similar package marked “Sealed Proposal for Carlton Cemetery Road Widening/Resurfacing” to the Clerk of Court, 1st Floor Courthouse, 108 North Jefferson Street, Suite 102, Perry, Florida 32347, to arrive no later than 4:00 P.M., local time, on February 3, 2017. All Proposals MUST have the respondent’s name and mailing address clearly shown on the outside of the envelope or package when submitted. Proposals will be opened and respondents announced at 6:05 P.M. local time, or as soon thereafter as practical, on February 6, 2017, in the Taylor County Administrative Complex, 201 East Green Street, Perry, Florida 32347.

RFP information MUST be obtained from the Clerk of Court, 1st. Floor Courthouse, 108 North Jefferson Street, Suite 102, Perry, Florida 32347, (850) 838-3506, for a $100.00 non-refundable fee. RFP information may be reviewed on-line at www.taylorcountygov.com/Bids/Index.htm.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at the Administrative Complex located at 201 East Green Street, Perry, Florida 32347.

The County reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to reject any or all Proposals, to cancel or withdraw this solicitation at any time and waive any irregularities in the RFP process. The County reserves the right to award any contract to the respondent which it deems to offer the best overall service; therefore, the County is not bound to award any contract(s) based on the lowest quoted price. The County, in its sole and absolute discretion, also reserves the right to waive any minor defects in the process and to accept the proposal deemed to be in the County’s best interest. No faxed Proposals will be accepted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, Taylor County, Florida

01/04. 01/11

IN THE 3RD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No. 2016-CA-000643

21st MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

CLAUDE E PLUMMER, JR., UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CLAUDE E. PLUMMER, JR.; BARBARA BROWN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BARBARA BROWN; WILLIE L. GLANTON, JR.; and UNKNOWN TENANT

Defendant.

___________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: CLAUDE E. PLUMMER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CLAUDE E. PLUMMER; BARBARA BROWN; and UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BARBARA BROWN,

last known address, 121 S. Beverly Street, Perry,

FL 32348

Notice is hereby given to CLAUDE E. PLUMMER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CLAUSE E. PLUMMER; BARBARA BROWN; and UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BARBARA BROWN that an action of foreclose on the following property in Taylor County, Florida:

Legal: SEE ATACHED EXHIBIT “A”

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a Copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Leslie S. White, Esquire, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is, 420 S. Orange Avenue, Suite 700, P.O. Box 2346, Orlando, Florida 32802-2346

30 days from the first date of publication and file the original with the clerk of court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

DATED on December 21, 2016.

County Clerk of Circuit

By: Crystal McMullen, DC

Deputy Clerk

EXHIBIT “A”

Lot 12, BEVERLY ESTATES, an unrecorded Subdivision:

Commence at the Northwest corner of Section 15, Township 4 South, Range 7 East, Taylor County, Florida, and run East along the center line of Folsom Street, 1288 feet, run South 00 degrees, 14 minutes, 25 seconds West, 650.87 feet, run South 00 degrees, 21 minutes, 40 seconds West, 520 feet run North 89, 46 minutes, 10 seconds West, 1000.0 feet for a Point of Beginning, run South 00 degrees, 21 minutes, 40 seconds West, 129.55 feet, run North 89 degrees, 46 minutes, 10 seconds Wesr, 100.00 feet, thence run North 00 degrees, 21 minutes, 40 seconds East, 129.89 feet, thence run South 89 degrees, 34 minutes, 20 seconds East, 100.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

TOGETHER WITH DOULEWIDE MOBILE HOME ID#033321A. “1993”

1/11, 1/18

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2016-296-CA

BELL TREE FARMS, INC. a

North Carolina corporation authorized

To do business in Florida

Plaintiff,

Vs.

MICHEL AMBROISE,

and FRANTZ CHERY,

_____________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR FORECLOSURE

TO:MICHEL AMBROISE and FRANTZ

CHERY

l/k/a: 8491 E. Huntson Mill Lane

Jacksonville, Florida 32244

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Taylor County, Florida

PARCEL 51

A PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, AND RUN NORTH 89º20’39” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 6,452.43 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF WEST BOUNDARY ROAD;THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES:NORTH 61º18’43” EAST, AA DISTANCE OF 159.69 FEET; THENCE NORTH 57º54’42” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 258.72 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID CENTERLINE AND THE CENTERLINE OF MAX ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: SOUTH 13º43’40” EAST , A DITANCE OF 61.16 FEET;THENCE SOUTH 09º04’11’ EAST, A DISTANCE OF 165.68 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 20º11’30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 371.15 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 33º56’11” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,086.80 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 22º05’24” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 405.57 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 13º44’56 EAST, A DISTANCEOF 612.95 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 08º47’05” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 605.40 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03º26’58” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 334.26 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03º42’14’ EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,251.36 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04º42’24” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 293.60 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04º08’30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,455.35 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 05º16’13” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 178.58 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING AND LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE RUN SOUTH 89º25’44” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 2,166314 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 17º15’34” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 592.78 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 80º56’15” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 2,308.90 FEET TO THE CNETERLINE OF MAX ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWINGCOURSES: NORTH 15º28’54” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 213.84 FEET; THENE NORTH 07º20’16” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 335.29 FEET; THENCE NORTH 05º16’13” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 414.48 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 4.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AND POWER LINES, OVER THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY AS DESCRIBED IN SCHEDULE “A”.

has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Cary A. Hardee, II, Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is P.O. Box Drawer 450, Madison, FL 32340, by Feb. 22, 2017 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 108 N. Jefferson St., Perry, FL 32317, before service on petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default will be entered against you for he relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

This action is asking the court to decide how the following real property should be divided: NONE

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

Dated: Dec. 28, 2016

CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT

By: Marti Lee, DC

Deputy Clerk

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA,

PROBATE DIVISION.

Case No. 2016-680-CP

In Re: The Estate of:

ALICE VERDIE GUNTER,

Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ALICE VERDIE GUNTER, deceased, whose date of death was April 5, 2016; File Number 2016-680-CP is pending in the Circuit Court for Taylor County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 620, Perry, Florida 32348. The name and address of the personal representative and his attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice has been served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: JANUARY 11, 2017.

SMITH & ASSOCIATES

ATTORNEYS AT LAW, P.A.

_____________________________

MICHAEL S. SMITH

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 169621

P.O. Drawer 579

Perry, Florida 32348

Telephone: (850) 584-3812

Fax: (850) 584-7148

__________________________________

GLENDA HAMBY,

Personal Representative for the Estate of

ALICE VERDIE GUNTER, deceased

1/11, 1/18

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2016 CA 522

AMERIS BANK,

a Georgia banking corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

JOHN WADE SUMNER a/k/a WADE SUMNER, DERRICK SUMNER,

and JOHN CHARLES SUMNER,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: JOHN WADE SUMNER a/k/a WADE SUMNER and DERRICK SUMNER:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a civil action has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida, to foreclose certain real property located in Taylor County, Florida described as follows:

PARCEL 1:

LOT 299, BLOCK B, LEISURE RETREATS, UNIT II, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 129, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

PARCEL 2:

LOT 38 OF COASTAL OAKS, A SUBDIVISION, AS PER THE PLAT THEREOF FILED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 143, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

You are required to file a written response with the Court and serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Keith L. Bell, Jr., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 106 East College Avenue, Suite 600, Tallahassee, Florida 32301, at least thirty (30) days from the date of first publication, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Dated this 6th day of January, 2017.

ANNIE MAE MURPHY

CLERK OF COURT

By: Crystal McMullen

Deputy Clerk

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Keith L. Bell, Jr., Esq.

Clark Partington

106 East College Avenue, Suite 600

Tallahassee, Fl 32301

(850) 320-6838 (phone)

(850) 597-7591 (fax)

1/11

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

THE TAYLOR COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, AT THEIR REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING IN THE TAYLOR COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX, OLD POST OFFICE COMPLEX, 201 E. GREEN STREET, PERRY, FLORIDA, ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2017 AT 6:05 P.M., WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING A PROPOSED RESOLUTION ELECTING TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM SPEACIAL ASSESSMENTS FOR THE PROVISON OF FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES LEVIED WITHIN THE UNINCORPPRATED COUNTY, FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR COMMENCING JANUARY 1, 2018, AND ANNUALLY THEREAFTER ON REAL PROPERTY LOCATED WITHIN UNINCORPORATED TAYLOR COUNTY; STATING THE NEED FOR THE LEVY OF SUCH ASSESSMENTS; STATING THE INTENT OF THE COUNTY TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD FOR LEVY, COLLECTION AND ENFORCEMENT OF NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENT ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; DESCRIBING THE BOUNDARIES OF THE REAL PROPERTY SUBJECT TO THE LEVY OF EACH ASSESSMENT; AUTHORIZING WRITTEN AGREEMENTS NECESSARY BETWEEN THE COUNTY AND THE PROPERTY APPRAISER AND THE TAX COLLECTOR, RESPECTIVELY; PROVIDING FOR COPIES OF THIS RESOLUTION TO BE MAILED TO THE PROPERTY APPRAISER, TAX COLLECTOR AND THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

A COPY OF THE PROPOSED RESOLUTION IS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT.

THE PUBLIC HEARING MAY BE CONTINUED TO ONE OR MORE DATES. ANY INTERESTED PARTY SHALL BE ADVISED THAT THE DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF ANY CONTINUATION OF THE PUBLIC HEARING SHALL BE ANNOUNCED DURING THE PUBLIC HEARING, AND THAT NO FURTHER NOTICE CONCERNING THE MATTER WILL BE PUBLISHED.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 286.0105, THAT ANY PERSONS DECIDING TO APPEAL ANY MATTER CONSIDERED AT THIS MEETING WILL NEED A RECORD OF THE MEETING AND MAY NEED TO ENSURE THAT A VERBATIM RECORD OF THE PROCEEDINGS IS MADE, WHICH RECORD INCLUDES THE TESTIMONY AND EVIDENCE UPON WHICH THE APPEAL IS TO BE BASED.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

1/11

Notice is hereby given to

LAURA ANN GRAHAM

Unless payment is made on

2000 FORD FOCUS

VIN: 1FAFP3439YW312585

for tow & storage charges on

12/30/2016. Vehicle will be auctioned on

The 7TH day of FEBUARY 2017

@ 10 am at Thomas Chevrolet

2128 S. Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry, FL

(850) 584-6221 per F.S. 713.78

1/11

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that IDE Technologies, Inc. the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 1106 Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R07632-300

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 28, Township 04 South, Range 08 East for a Point of Beginning; Thence run South 0D 39M 04S West 250 feet; thence run North 89D 46M 56S East 274.11 feet; thence run North 11D East to the North Boundary of Section; thence Run West along Section Line 330.10 feet to the Point of Beginning; Containing 1.74 acres, more or less; Recorded in the Taylor County official records 427, page 463.

This property is being assessed with a 1983 Summ doublewide mobile home; Title # 22407989 and 22407988; Serial # H26293GL and H26293GR.

Name in which assessed Delphia M. Flowers

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 20th day of February, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 05th day of January, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

1/11