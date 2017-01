Library launches Lego Club

The Taylor County Public Library is launching a drop-in Lego Club for children ages six and up.

The group will meet every third Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m., beginning next week (Jan. 17). Lego creations will be displayed in the children’s room at the library. No registration is required and there is no fee to participate.

For additional information, please contact Sonja Burford at (850) 838-3512.

Lego contributions are welcome as the library builds its supply.