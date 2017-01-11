Twice as nice

With their Jan. 4, 2017, arrival, Zayne Anthony Murphy and Autumn Raelynn Bolden became Taylor County’s “New Year’s Babies for 2017.”

PHOTOS: (Above) Zayne is the son of Colby and Jacklyn Murphy. He weighed six pounds, 15 ounces when he was born. “He really is a miracle baby— not only was he early (he was originally due Jan. 21) but there was a knot in the umbilical cord when he was born,” mom Jacklyn said. His grandparents are Shoshonna Strickland, Keith and Tabitha Murphy, and the late Jack Strickland. (Below) Autumn is the daughter of Andre Bolden and Tequitne Mixion. The little girl weighed six pounds, seven ounces at birth.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.