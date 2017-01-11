Wine tasting will benefit HFHD

Hearts for Hometown Dogs (HFHD) has been invited by Humane Animal Treatment Charities to be part of its wine tasting event at The Great Outdoors restaurant in High Springs Thursday, Jan. 26, from 6-9 p.m.

“You will have the opportunity to taste seven different wines from Eugene Wines along with a Charcuterie table and finger foods generously sponsored by The Great Outdoors.

The event will be held in their upstairs room, ‘The Opera House.’ Drop in as you wish,” HFHD Co-founder Kendra Murphy said.

Tickets are available for a tax-deductible donation of $20 and can be ordered online at www.humanetreatment. org. The first 125 registrants will receive a souvenir wine glass with “Cause for Paws” featured on the signature glass.

“Please be sure to earmark ‘Hearts for Hometown Dogs’ as your charity of choice and we will receive 100 percent of the donations,” Murphy said.

HFHD’s mission is to help save hometown shelter dogs through rescue coordination, transport and fund-raising, to move them as quickly as possible to rescue or a loving home.