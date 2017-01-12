Eva Jean Johnson

Mrs. Eva Jean Johnson, 77, of Perry, FL, passed away on January 11, 2017 at Doctors Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Bro. Nathan Peeler officiating.

Interment services will follow in San Pedro Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

