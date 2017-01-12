Jeffery Lynn Rudd

Mr. Jeffery Lynn Rudd, 67, passed away on January 10, 2017. Jeff was born July 22, 1949 in Daytona, Florida to Mr. Thomas J. Rudd and Evelyn Mitcham Rudd.

A memorial service will be held on January 21, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Bro. Harold Reams officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society or ASPCA.

All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

