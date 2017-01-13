Canopy project blocked at ‘ninth’ hour

It was a hot summer day in 2012 when City Manager Bob Brown joined a group of architects touring downtown Perry, looking for inspiration as the city prepared to embark on a Downtown Revitalization Master Plan.

“We ended up under the canopy at O’Quinn’s and it was probably 20 degrees cooler. That led to a discussion about how canopies would make downtown more pedestrian-friendly,” Brown said.

