‘Dogs rally to beat Florida High 68-59

After falliing behind 15-0, the Taylor County High boys basketball team rallied back to defeat district foe Florida High here Tuesday night 68-59.

Bulldog coach Toney Powell inserted senior guard Jamie Vasquez into the game to try and make up the deficit and Vasquez responded hitting back-to-back 3 pointers while grabbing two steals.

