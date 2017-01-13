DOT wants to give city Jefferson St.

The Perry City Council agreed to a proposal from the Florida Department of Transportation (DOT) to take full ownership of a main artery that cuts through the heart of downtown Perry—Jefferson Street.

In doing so, the council rescues the downtown canopy/balcony project that it has already expended $264,000 in engineering, architect and permitting costs. The move also buttons down a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded to the city for the project.

PHOTO: Mayor David Sullivan said taking ownership of Jefferson Street would let the city “be in control of its own destiny” with regard to plans for downtown.

