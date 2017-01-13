Meet Ted Lakey

For incoming Taylor County Administrator Ted Lakey, moving here and taking over the helm of county government is “an exciting prospect.”

The Taylor County Commission unanimously approved a two-year employment contract with Lakey on Monday, ending a nearly three-month search for a new administrator that began in October when former administrator Dustin Hinkel announced his resignation to pursue another opportunity.

