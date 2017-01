Rotary Club to host Father-Daughter Dance

The Perry Rotary Club will host its fifth annual Father-Daughter Dance on Friday, Feb. 10, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Perrk Elks Lodge.

Tickets for the event are $25 for a father and daughter. Each additional daughter is $10.

The event will include a live DJ, door prizes and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Photo packes will be available from Ella Mae Photography.

Tickets can be purchased at the Perry-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce or any Rotarian.