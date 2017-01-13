Thank you

Although Taylor County Historical Society President J.T. Davis was at the Perry City Council meeting Tuesday to thank members for supporting the Rocking New Year’s Eve event, he himself was honored by the council. Councilwoman Shirlie Hampton led a standing ovation in recognition of Davis’ work in spearheading the event. Afterward, Davis presented a certificate of appreciation to the council for their commitment and support to the inaugural event. Shown are (l to r) Davis, Councilwoman Venita Woodfaulk, Councilman Alan Hall, Hampton, Mayor David Sullivan and Councilman Mike Deming.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.