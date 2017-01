Two are charged with manufacturing meth

During his recent campaign for office, Sheriff Wayne Padgett promised to address the drug issues plaguing the community. With just over a week on duty, it seems he is committed to keeping that promise.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested three Steinhathcee residents Wednesday on methamphetamine-related charges.

