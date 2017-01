James Casselman

Mr. James C Casselman, 69, passed away on January 14, 2017. Jim was born January 22, 1947 in Orlando, Florida to Mr. Jesse Casselman and Alberta Tendall Casselman.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 17, at 9 a.m. at Pisgah Church with Bro. Jack Anderson officiating.

All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

