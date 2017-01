Leroy Johnson

Leroy Johnson, 63, of Perry, died January 10, 2017.

Services will be held, Saturday, January 21, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter M.B. Church.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 20, 5-7 p.m. at St. Peter M.B. Church.

Interment will follow at Va Cemetery.

Evans Walkers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements