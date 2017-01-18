70 Fighting Eagles experience the ‘red carpet’ treatment at Buccaneers game

On New Year’s Day, 70 Taylor County Fighting Eagle football players, coaches and parents had the red carpet rolled out for them at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Carolina Panthers.
The day started in the Kids Zone where players met Captain Fear and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and tested their football skills through running and passing drills. Players were also given the chance to step into a replicated locker room and try on uniforms and helmets.
Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.
Recent Comments