Legal Notices for January 18, 2017

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Case No.: 2016 -254-CA

BELL TREE FARMS, INC. a

North Carolina corporation authorized

To do business in Florida

Plaintiff,

Vs.

HENCIE BARREAU

Defendants.

________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR FORECLOSURE

TO: HENCIE BARREAU

1165 107 STREET

MIAMI, FL 33168

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclosure a mortgage on the following property in Taylor County, Florida

PARCEL 46-N

A PARCEL OF LAND LAYING IN SECTION 4 AND 5, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 89¼20’39Ó EAST, A DISTANCE IF 5,336.51 FEET; THENCE NORTH 61¼18’43Ó EASTM A DISTANCE OF 159.65, THENCE NORTH 57¼54’42Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 258.72 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 13¼43’40Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 61.16 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 09¼04’11Ó EAST A DISTANCE OF 165.68 FEET;THENCE SOUTH 20¼11’30Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 371.15 FEET; THENCESOUTH 33¼56’11Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,086.80 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 22¼05’24Ó EAST, A DISTANCEOF 405.57 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 13¼44’56ÓEAST, A DISTANCE OF 512.95 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 08¼47’05Ó EAST A DISTANCE OF 605.40 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03¼26’58Ó WEST, A DISTANCE OF 334.26 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03¼42’14Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OD 1,251.36 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04¼42’24Ó WEST, A DISTANCE OF 82.79 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89¼25’44Ó EAST A DISTANCE OF 1,622.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN; THENCE NORTH 85¼21’02Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,723.39 FEET TO THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF A 50 FOOT ACCESS EASEMENT ALSO KNOWN AS ROCK ISLAND; THENCE ALONG SAID EASEMENT THE FOLLOWING COURSE: SOUTH 15¼11’19Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 26.49 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03¼09Ó58Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 86.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01¼36’39Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 317.88 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 13¼36’34Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 104.91 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID EASEMENT RUN SOUTH 86¼28’12Ó WEST, A DISTANCES OF 1,657.80 FEET; THENCE NORTH 12¼22’42Ó WEST, A DISTANCE OF 505.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 20.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

Has been filed against you that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Cary A. Hardee, II, Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is P.O. Drawer 450, Madison, FL 32340, by 30 days from the 1st publication and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 108 N. Jefferson St., Perry FL 32347, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

Dated: 01-16-17

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Marti Lee, DC

Deputy Clerk

1/18

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2016 CA 522

AMERIS BANK,

a Georgia banking corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

JOHN WADE SUMNER a/k/a WADE SUMNER, DERRICK SUMNER,

and JOHN CHARLES SUMNER,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: JOHN WADE SUMNER a/k/a WADE SUMNER and DERRICK SUMNER:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a civil action has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida, to foreclose certain real property located in Taylor County, Florida described as follows:

PARCEL 1:

LOT 299, BLOCK B, LEISURE RETREATS, UNIT II, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 129, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

PARCEL 2:

LOT 38 OF COASTAL OAKS, A SUBDIVISION, AS PER THE PLAT THEREOF FILED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 143, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

You are required to file a written response with the Court and serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Keith L. Bell, Jr., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 106 East College Avenue, Suite 600, Tallahassee, Florida 32301, at least thirty (30) days from the date of first publication, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Dated this 6th day of January, 2017.

ANNIE MAE MURPHY

CLERK OF COURT

By: Crystal McMullen

Deputy Clerk

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Keith L. Bell, Jr., Esq.

Clark Partington

106 East College Avenue, Suite 600

Tallahassee, Fl 32301

(850) 320-6838 (phone)

(850) 597-7591 (fax)

1/18

IN THE 3RD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No. 2016-CA-000643

21st MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

CLAUDE E PLUMMER, JR., UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CLAUDE E. PLUMMER, JR.; BARBARA BROWN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BARBARA BROWN; WILLIE L. GLANTON, JR.; and UNKNOWN TENANT

Defendant.

___________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: CLAUDE E. PLUMMER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CLAUDE E. PLUMMER; BARBARA BROWN; and UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BARBARA BROWN,

last known address, 121 S. Beverly Street, Perry,

FL 32348

Notice is hereby given to CLAUDE E. PLUMMER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CLAUSE E. PLUMMER; BARBARA BROWN; and UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BARBARA BROWN that an action of foreclose on the following property in Taylor County, Florida:

Legal: SEE ATACHED EXHIBIT ÒAÓ

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a Copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Leslie S. White, Esquire, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is, 420 S. Orange Avenue, Suite 700, P.O. Box 2346, Orlando, Florida 32802-2346

30 days from the first date of publication and file the original with the clerk of court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

DATED on December 21, 2016.

County Clerk of Circuit

By: Crystal McMullen, DC

Deputy Clerk

EXHIBIT “A”

Lot 12, BEVERLY ESTATES, an unrecorded Subdivision:

Commence at the Northwest corner of Section 15, Township 4 South, Range 7 East, Taylor County, Florida, and run East along the center line of Folsom Street, 1288 feet, run South 00 degrees, 14 minutes, 25 seconds West, 650.87 feet, run South 00 degrees, 21 minutes, 40 seconds West, 520 feet run North 89, 46 minutes, 10 seconds West, 1000.0 feet for a Point of Beginning, run South 00 degrees, 21 minutes, 40 seconds West, 129.55 feet, run North 89 degrees, 46 minutes, 10 seconds West, 100.00 feet, thence run North 00 degrees, 21 minutes, 40 seconds East, 129.89 feet, thence run South 89 degrees, 34 minutes, 20 seconds East, 100.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

TOGETHER WITH DOULEWIDE MOBILE HOME ID#033321A. Ò1993Ó

1/11, 1/18

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2016-296-CA

BELL TREE FARMS, INC. a

North Carolina corporation authorized

To do business in Florida

Plaintiff,

Vs.

MICHEL AMBROISE,

and FRANTZ CHERY,

_____________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR FORECLOSURE

TO:MICHEL AMBROISE and FRANTZ

CHERY

l/k/a: 8491 E. Huntson Mill Lane

Jacksonville, Florida 32244

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Taylor County, Florida

PARCEL 51

A PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH; RANGE 9 EAST, AND RUN NORTH 89¼20’39Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 6,452.43 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF WEST BOUNDARY ROAD;THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES:NORTH 61¼18’43Ó EAST, AA DISTANCE OF 159.69 FEET; THENCE NORTH 57¼54’42Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 258.72 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID CENTERLINE AND THE CENTERLINE OF MAX ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWING COURSES: SOUTH 13¼43’40Ó EAST , A DITANCE OF 61.16 FEET;THENCE SOUTH 09¼04’11’ EAST, A DISTANCE OF 165.68 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 20¼11’30Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 371.15 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 33¼56’11Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,086.80 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 22¼05’24Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 405.57 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 13¼44’56 EAST, A DISTANCEOF 612.95 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 08¼47’05Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 605.40 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03¼26’58Ó WEST, A DISTANCE OF 334.26 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03¼42’14’ EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,251.36 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04¼42’24Ó WEST, A DISTANCE OF 293.60 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04¼08’30Ó WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,455.35 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 05¼16’13Ó WEST, A DISTANCE OF 178.58 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING AND LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE RUN SOUTH 89¼25’44Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 2,166314 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 17¼15’34Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 592.78 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 80¼56’15Ó WEST, A DISTANCE OF 2,308.90 FEET TO THE CNETERLINE OF MAX ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE THE FOLLOWINGCOURSES: NORTH 15¼28’54Ó WEST, A DISTANCE OF 213.84 FEET; THENE NORTH 07¼20’16Ó WEST, A DISTANCE OF 335.29 FEET; THENCE NORTH 05¼16’13Ó EAST, A DISTANCE OF 414.48 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 4.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AND POWER LINES, OVER THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY AS DESCRIBED IN SCHEDULE ÒAÓ.

has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Cary A. Hardee, II, Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is P.O. Box Drawer 450, Madison, FL 32340, by Feb. 22, 2017 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 108 N. Jefferson St., Perry, FL 32317, before service on petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default will be entered against you for he relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

This action is asking the court to decide how the following real property should be divided: NONE

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

Dated: Dec. 28, 2016

CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT

By: Marti Lee, DC

Deputy Clerk

1/18

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA,

PROBATE DIVISION.

Case No. 2016-680-CP

In Re: The Estate of:

ALICE VERDIE GUNTER,

Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ALICE VERDIE GUNTER, deceased, whose date of death was April 5, 2016; File Number 2016-680-CP is pending in the Circuit Court for Taylor County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 620, Perry, Florida 32348. The name and address of the personal representative and his attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedentÕs estate, on whom a copy of this notice has been served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedentÕs estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: JANUARY 11, 2017.

SMITH & ASSOCIATES

ATTORNEYS AT LAW, P.A.

_____________________________

MICHAEL S. SMITH

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 169621

P.O. Drawer 579

Perry, Florida 32348

Telephone: (850) 584-3812

Fax: (850) 584-7148

__________________________________

GLENDA HAMBY,

Personal Representative for the Estate of

ALICE VERDIE GUNTER, deceased

1/11, 1/18

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that IDE Technologies, Inc. the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 1106

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R07632-300

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 28, Township 04 South, Range 08 East for a Point of Beginning; Thence run South 0D 39M 04S West 250 feet; thence run North 89D 46M 56S East 274.11 feet; thence run North 11D East to the North Boundary of Section; thence Run West along Section Line 330.10 feet to the Point of Beginning; Containing 1.74 acres, more or less; Recorded in the Taylor County official records 427, page 463.

This property is being assessed with a 1983 Summ doublewide mobile home; Title # 22407989 and 22407988; Serial # H26293GL and H26293GR.

Name in which assessed Delphia M. Flowers

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 20th day of February, 2017 at 11:00 oÕclock a.m.

Dated this 05th day of January, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

1/18