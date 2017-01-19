A sizzling September!

As one year turns to the next, it is not unusual to begin planning for the upcoming 12 months. The Taylor County Tourism Development Council (TDC) is no different and has announced some changes to its 2017 calendar.

The Southern Pines Blues & BBQ Festival, which was held last month, will return in 2017 with a new name, a new date and a new sound, joining forces with the Country in the Pines Festival held each September.

