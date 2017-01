Benefit yard sale is Jan. 21

A yard sale benefitting local animal rescue group, Hearts for Hometown Dogs, will be held this Saturday, Jan. 21, starting at 8 a.m., at 220 State Road (off Old Dixie Highway).

Volunteers said there would be “lots of clothes, shoes, some household items, furniture and more.”

All proceeds will support the group’s rescue and transport scholarships for hometown shelter dogs and cats.