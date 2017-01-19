Find Dory at Rosehead Park

The City of Perry and Florida Department of Health in Taylor County will host “Family Film Friday” this Friday, Jan. 20, at Rosehead Park.

This month’s feature is the Disney favorite “Finding Dory.” The movie begins at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

“Bring your chairs, blankets, etc., to sit on and enjoy this Disney film on the huge screen and our world-class sound system,” organizers said.

Representatives also announced that Capt. Q’s Killer Grill food truck would start serving in Rosehead Park at 5:30 p.m. Friday as part of Family Film Friday.