Frazier dismisses lawsuit

Local businessman Michael Frazier voluntarily agreed last Wednesday, Jan. 11, to dismiss a federal lawsuit he had filed against the City of Perry, four of its law enforcement officers and an agent with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco.

Frazier, who manages the Infernal Club and a local automobile detailing service, agreed to dismiss the suit with prejudice (meaning it cannot be refiled), City Manager Bob Brown said Tuesday.

