Local contractor gets bid for spring restoration work

The county is moving forward with efforts to restore Stephens Spring in Steinhatchee, selecting local firm DeYoung Construction Co. to complete the work.

The $97,000 project is being funded through a grant from the Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD). A citizens group spearheaded by the Steinhatchee AARP is providing a $32,355 in-kind match to go along with the $97,325 grant from SRWMD. The county commission is not providing any funds toward the project.

