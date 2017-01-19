Opens Jan. 20

Forest Capital Humane Society is expanding its reach, adding a thrift store to its arsenal of tools for helping Taylor County cats and dogs find homes.

Volunteers are hard at work this week preparing for a grand opening Friday. The new store is located at the intersection of South Jefferson and Church Street (1409 South Jefferson Street) and will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the rescue organization, which is currently working on plans to open an animal shelter of its own. The store’s location is being provided to the group courtesy of Marshall and Sue Hicks.

PHOTO: Shown at Tuesday’s workday are: (left to right) Barbara Franklin, Michael Andrews, Dodd Franklin, Catherine Schoenfeld, Sara Vinson, Colleen Bettilyon, Steve Brow and Jo Ann Parker. Furfriend Marley (front) also lent a paw to the efforts.

